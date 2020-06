Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled 1bed/1bath in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch. This bright and airy unit features vaulted ceilings throughout, views of the pool, skylight, fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, 1 car garage, all appliances including washer/dryer, and much, much more. The gated community of Venetian is located walking distance from Scottsdale Ranch park, banks, restaurants, and more. This condo is in immaculate condition and is ready for move-in.