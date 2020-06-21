10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

Amenities

on-site laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room wine room

Owner is looking for a fantastic tenant to enjoy this amazing property. Be prepared to be indulged in this newly remodeled and lavish home w/ every amenity imaginable... from the perfect open floor plan to the ultimate in indoor / outdoor living spaces, you will not be disappointed. The Chef style kitchen features Subzero Individual 36'' Frig & Freezer and a 48'' Wolfe range, as well as boutique granite counter tops, beautiful custom cabinetry with ample storage, a walk-in pantry, and a light and bright breakfast nook. Open to the kitchen is the voluminous family room featuring 2 fireplaces and a 20 foot accordion door completely opening the indoors into the magical outdoor covered spaces. Entertaining is made easy w/ an additional living room w/ fireplace and a second 16 ft accordion door to extend the indoors into the outdoors once again; as well as a spacious dining room w/ mountain views, a fireplace for ambiance, significant butler's pantry w/ sink, dishwasher, ice maker, beverage refrigerator, warming drawer, and a large climate controlled wine room; enjoy the game room complete w/ a second powder room, theater area, significant walk-behind bar complete with sink and dishwasher, microwave and a balcony to take in the mountain views. Owners will be pampered with a luxurious master suite w/ mountain views; a spa like bathroom with dual vanities, dual commode rooms, walk-in shower with granite walls and a variety of shower head options; a spacious master closet with custom cabinetry and private master laundry room; as well as separate his and hers office each w/ their own private patios. Then enjoy the fitness room complete with steam shower. Guest will be spoiled in the main guest suite complete with kitchenette and private patio or they may choose one of the other 3 guest suites off of the game room with their own laundry and private garden patio. Enjoy all the Sonoran desert has to offer in the manicured southern facing yard w/ dramatic mountain, sunset, & city light views; large covered patios and sunning decks, and outdoor fireplace, BBQ, pool bathroom, and a spectacular glass tile negative edge pool & spa.