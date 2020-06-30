4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom home in Queen Creek! Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gray cabinets, white granite countertops, and breakfast bar! The spacious living room opens to the kitchen. Gorgeous master bedroom and master bathroom with walk-in closet. Laundry with newer washer and dryer! Paver back patio and two-car garage!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Dogs ok, no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.