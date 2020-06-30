All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:14 AM

4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive

4116 W Goldmine Mountain Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4116 W Goldmine Mountain Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Nauvoo Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom home in Queen Creek! Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gray cabinets, white granite countertops, and breakfast bar! The spacious living room opens to the kitchen. Gorgeous master bedroom and master bathroom with walk-in closet. Laundry with newer washer and dryer! Paver back patio and two-car garage!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Dogs ok, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive have any available units?
4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive have?
Some of 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College