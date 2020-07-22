All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

19803 E Mayberry Rd

19803 East Mayberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

19803 East Mayberry Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Emperor Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
pool
Pristine Queen Creek home on a cul-de-sac lot with N/S exposure and a modern open floor plan is now available for you to call home! Beautiful inside and out, this home's features include vaulted ceilings, formal living/dining rooms, bonus loft, open kitchen overlooking family room with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and large pantry, ceiling fans throughout and warm two-tone paint. The master suite boasts a private bathroom with dual sinks, separate glass shower and soaking tub and a huge walk-in closet. The backyard offers tons of room for entertaining with a gorgeous pebble sheen pool with water feature, cozy fire pit, covered patio, lush green grass, mature shrubs and a secluded dog run with artificial grass and doggy door to the living room. Schedule your viewing today! $49 application fee per adult. 2.25% city rental tax. 1.65% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you! Mynd Property Management. Equal Opportunity Housing - Fast Online Application - Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

Resident responsible for all Utilities.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:http://mynd.rentlinx.com/19803-E-Mayberry-Rd-Queen-Creek-AZ-85142

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5469872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19803 E Mayberry Rd have any available units?
19803 E Mayberry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 19803 E Mayberry Rd have?
Some of 19803 E Mayberry Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19803 E Mayberry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
19803 E Mayberry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19803 E Mayberry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 19803 E Mayberry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 19803 E Mayberry Rd offer parking?
No, 19803 E Mayberry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 19803 E Mayberry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19803 E Mayberry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19803 E Mayberry Rd have a pool?
Yes, 19803 E Mayberry Rd has a pool.
Does 19803 E Mayberry Rd have accessible units?
No, 19803 E Mayberry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 19803 E Mayberry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19803 E Mayberry Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 19803 E Mayberry Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19803 E Mayberry Rd has units with air conditioning.
