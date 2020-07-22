Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit pool

Pristine Queen Creek home on a cul-de-sac lot with N/S exposure and a modern open floor plan is now available for you to call home! Beautiful inside and out, this home's features include vaulted ceilings, formal living/dining rooms, bonus loft, open kitchen overlooking family room with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and large pantry, ceiling fans throughout and warm two-tone paint. The master suite boasts a private bathroom with dual sinks, separate glass shower and soaking tub and a huge walk-in closet. The backyard offers tons of room for entertaining with a gorgeous pebble sheen pool with water feature, cozy fire pit, covered patio, lush green grass, mature shrubs and a secluded dog run with artificial grass and doggy door to the living room. Schedule your viewing today! $49 application fee per adult. 2.25% city rental tax. 1.65% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you! Mynd Property Management. Equal Opportunity Housing - Fast Online Application - Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service



Resident responsible for all Utilities.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:http://mynd.rentlinx.com/19803-E-Mayberry-Rd-Queen-Creek-AZ-85142



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5469872)