All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:57 PM

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe

Open Now until 5:30pm
10002 N 7th St · (623) 633-7225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Sunnyslope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10002 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1076 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 1062 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 1122 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3113 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 2028 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 2036 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2120 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trailside at Hermosa Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
online portal
When you live in Trailside at Hermosa Pointe Apartment Homes, you come home to an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, surrounded by a peaceful and quiet southwest-style community. You leave the worries of the day behind you and come home to a private but active community at the base of North Mountain, and just 20 minutes from downtown. With spacious living spaces, bike trails, a fitness center, and helpful onsite management, this gated community is designed to bring simplicity and style to your busy life.

Trailside offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in a variety of different open-concept floor plans. Get ready to cook in a chef's kitchen, complete with hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Whether you're heating leftovers from the taco place down the street or hosting a dinner party for friends, the gourmet kitchen gives you the space to do it. The bright kitchen overlooks the spacious lounge area, a perfect place to binge-watch your favorite shows or ha

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom) $300 (2 bedroom) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Trailside at Hermosa Pointe have any available units?
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe has 13 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Trailside at Hermosa Pointe have?
Some of Trailside at Hermosa Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trailside at Hermosa Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trailside at Hermosa Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Trailside at Hermosa Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Trailside at Hermosa Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Trailside at Hermosa Pointe offers parking.
Does Trailside at Hermosa Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trailside at Hermosa Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trailside at Hermosa Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Trailside at Hermosa Pointe has a pool.
Does Trailside at Hermosa Pointe have accessible units?
No, Trailside at Hermosa Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Trailside at Hermosa Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trailside at Hermosa Pointe has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College