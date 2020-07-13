Amenities
When you live in Trailside at Hermosa Pointe Apartment Homes, you come home to an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, surrounded by a peaceful and quiet southwest-style community. You leave the worries of the day behind you and come home to a private but active community at the base of North Mountain, and just 20 minutes from downtown. With spacious living spaces, bike trails, a fitness center, and helpful onsite management, this gated community is designed to bring simplicity and style to your busy life.
Trailside offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in a variety of different open-concept floor plans. Get ready to cook in a chef's kitchen, complete with hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Whether you're heating leftovers from the taco place down the street or hosting a dinner party for friends, the gourmet kitchen gives you the space to do it. The bright kitchen overlooks the spacious lounge area, a perfect place to binge-watch your favorite shows or ha