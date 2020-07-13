Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access online portal

When you live in Trailside at Hermosa Pointe Apartment Homes, you come home to an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, surrounded by a peaceful and quiet southwest-style community. You leave the worries of the day behind you and come home to a private but active community at the base of North Mountain, and just 20 minutes from downtown. With spacious living spaces, bike trails, a fitness center, and helpful onsite management, this gated community is designed to bring simplicity and style to your busy life.



Trailside offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in a variety of different open-concept floor plans. Get ready to cook in a chef's kitchen, complete with hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Whether you're heating leftovers from the taco place down the street or hosting a dinner party for friends, the gourmet kitchen gives you the space to do it. The bright kitchen overlooks the spacious lounge area, a perfect place to binge-watch your favorite shows or ha