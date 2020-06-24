Amenities
Welcome to StonyBrook Apartments, our community of apartment rentals in Phoenix. You'll appreciate the lush, tropical foliage and beautiful stone waterscapes that offer a peaceful escape after a long day. Here you’ll find contemporary one- and two-bedroom homes that feature living rooms with dining areas, bedrooms with attached baths, fully equipped kitchens with white appliances, and private patios and balconies to take in the warm Arizona sun. With added touches and conveniences like central air conditioning, wood-burning fireplaces and walk-in closets, you’ll discover what makes StonyBrook Apartments your perfect home.