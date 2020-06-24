All apartments in Phoenix
Stonybrook
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Stonybrook

Open Now until 6pm
6441 W McDowell Rd · (602) 497-0045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6441 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2114 · Avail. Sep 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 2110 · Avail. Sep 5

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Sep 5

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1053 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonybrook.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to StonyBrook Apartments, our community of apartment rentals in Phoenix. You'll appreciate the lush, tropical foliage and beautiful stone waterscapes that offer a peaceful escape after a long day. Here you’ll find contemporary one- and two-bedroom homes that feature living rooms with dining areas, bedrooms with attached baths, fully equipped kitchens with white appliances, and private patios and balconies to take in the warm Arizona sun. With added touches and conveniences like central air conditioning, wood-burning fireplaces and walk-in closets, you’ll discover what makes StonyBrook Apartments your perfect home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonybrook have any available units?
Stonybrook has 5 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonybrook have?
Some of Stonybrook's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonybrook currently offering any rent specials?
Stonybrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonybrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonybrook is pet friendly.
Does Stonybrook offer parking?
Yes, Stonybrook offers parking.
Does Stonybrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonybrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonybrook have a pool?
Yes, Stonybrook has a pool.
Does Stonybrook have accessible units?
No, Stonybrook does not have accessible units.
Does Stonybrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonybrook has units with dishwashers.
