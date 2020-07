Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe elevator gym parking pool pool table e-payments hot tub online portal yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center package receiving

Industrial chic meets modern style at Skyline Lofts Apartment Homes. This ultra-modern apartment community in Phoenix redefines apartment living, with modern architecture, sophisticated design features, open-concept apartments, upscale amenities, and a location that puts you close to everywhere you want to be. One tour of Skyline Lofts, and you'll understand why so many people love living here!



As you enter your apartment, you'll notice how the large space expertly combines industrial elements, like exposed concrete walls and ceilings, with luxurious features. Release your inner chef in our modern kitchens with sleek maple cabinetry, energy-efficient appliances, and handy kitchen islands. Sink your toes into the plush carpeting, entertain friends in the open concept lounge areas, and sneak away for rest in the private bedrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room allow for plenty of natural light to brighten up the space, and the sliding glass doors allow you to transition e