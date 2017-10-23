Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like San Valiente.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
San Valiente
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
San Valiente
2220 West Mission Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2220 West Mission Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Looking for someone to finish my lease! It is available from April-August. All youll have to pay is rent and power, and apply your own WiFi. I will cover utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does San Valiente have any available units?
San Valiente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is San Valiente currently offering any rent specials?
San Valiente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Valiente pet-friendly?
No, San Valiente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does San Valiente offer parking?
No, San Valiente does not offer parking.
Does San Valiente have units with washers and dryers?
No, San Valiente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does San Valiente have a pool?
No, San Valiente does not have a pool.
Does San Valiente have accessible units?
No, San Valiente does not have accessible units.
Does San Valiente have units with dishwashers?
No, San Valiente does not have units with dishwashers.
Does San Valiente have units with air conditioning?
No, San Valiente does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College