Filled to the brim with everything you need for a life of elevated luxury, Riata Apartments is the real deal. Offering modern layouts complete with refined touches and a wealth of contemporary amenities, our apartments in Chandler, AZ, are ready to be your home sweet home. Tuck yourself and your furry friend in a world of unmatched comfort—We welcome pets, too!



Choosing any of our studios, one or two-bedroom apartments is an excellent decision. A glimpse at the elegant details that embellish all the interiors, and you’ll be convinced. From modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer sets, and brilliant tile backsplashes in the kitchens to wood-style flooring, plush bedroom carpeting, pendant lighting, and spacious closets throughout the homes—each detail has been carefully designed to support your lifestyle. For even more opulence, select units boast wine refrigerators, extended patios, and direct access garages, among other upscale features.



Flaunting classy amenities, our community promises a resort-inspired experience. Enjoy the outdoors at our luxurious lounge area with fireplace, second-floor wraparound porch, or relax in our tranquil hammock grove. Get in top shape at the fully-equipped fitness studio with yoga & spin rooms and relax in style at the pool and spa with fireplace a water features. If duty calls, you get to answer quickly, as we have a business center right on site.



Even more perks come with our well-connected address. With fast access to Loop 101 and AZ-202, reaching Phoenix, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Mesa, and numerous local attractions is a breeze. Benefit from a quality lifestyle as soon as you move into our apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ. Get in touch with us today and come by for a tour!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.