Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

Riata

100 N Hearthstone Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1960234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 N Hearthstone Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,405

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
yoga
Filled to the brim with everything you need for a life of elevated luxury, Riata Apartments is the real deal. Offering modern layouts complete with refined touches and a wealth of contemporary amenities, our apartments in Chandler, AZ, are ready to be your home sweet home. Tuck yourself and your furry friend in a world of unmatched comfort—We welcome pets, too!

Choosing any of our studios, one or two-bedroom apartments is an excellent decision. A glimpse at the elegant details that embellish all the interiors, and you’ll be convinced. From modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer sets, and brilliant tile backsplashes in the kitchens to wood-style flooring, plush bedroom carpeting, pendant lighting, and spacious closets throughout the homes—each detail has been carefully designed to support your lifestyle. For even more opulence, select units boast wine refrigerators, extended patios, and direct access garages, among other upscale features.

Flaunting classy amenities, our community promises a resort-inspired experience. Enjoy the outdoors at our luxurious lounge area with fireplace, second-floor wraparound porch, or relax in our tranquil hammock grove. Get in top shape at the fully-equipped fitness studio with yoga & spin rooms and relax in style at the pool and spa with fireplace a water features. If duty calls, you get to answer quickly, as we have a business center right on site.

Even more perks come with our well-connected address. With fast access to Loop 101 and AZ-202, reaching Phoenix, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Mesa, and numerous local attractions is a breeze. Benefit from a quality lifestyle as soon as you move into our apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ. Get in touch with us today and come by for a tour!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riata have any available units?
Riata has a unit available for $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Riata have?
Some of Riata's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riata currently offering any rent specials?
Riata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riata pet-friendly?
Yes, Riata is pet friendly.
Does Riata offer parking?
Yes, Riata offers parking.
Does Riata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riata have a pool?
Yes, Riata has a pool.
Does Riata have accessible units?
No, Riata does not have accessible units.
Does Riata have units with dishwashers?
No, Riata does not have units with dishwashers.
