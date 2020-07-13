Renaissance Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated furnished oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport

All of our one and two bedroom homes include full size washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchens, wood burning fireplaces, and beautiful courtyard views. Our location provides easy access to I-17, Loop 101, major employers, Arizona State University and the Thunderbird School of International Management. Fast food restaurants and shopping are all at your fingertips with many stores walking distance to our community. While Renaissance Apartment Homes offers convenient access to services, recreation, transportation, and employment, our community also provides a landscaped refuge from much of the hustle and bustle of city life. You can enjoy the grounds, the facilities, the activities, and the peace and quiet of your new home. Our friendly and professional team does everything it can to make our residents feel at home!