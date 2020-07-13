All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Renaissance Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
13421 N 43rd Ave · (602) 362-4782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13421 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2081 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 3082 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,098

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 3028 · Avail. now

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2076 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,463

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 2100 · Avail. now

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renaissance Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
All of our one and two bedroom homes include full size washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchens, wood burning fireplaces, and beautiful courtyard views. Our location provides easy access to I-17, Loop 101, major employers, Arizona State University and the Thunderbird School of International Management. Fast food restaurants and shopping are all at your fingertips with many stores walking distance to our community. While Renaissance Apartment Homes offers convenient access to services, recreation, transportation, and employment, our community also provides a landscaped refuge from much of the hustle and bustle of city life. You can enjoy the grounds, the facilities, the activities, and the peace and quiet of your new home. Our friendly and professional team does everything it can to make our residents feel at home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20 for one and $30 for two
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Maximum of both pets combined must be 80 lbs. or less; Pets must be at least 6 months old
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Contact the Leasing Office for more details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renaissance Apartments have any available units?
Renaissance Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Renaissance Apartments have?
Some of Renaissance Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renaissance Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Renaissance Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Renaissance Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Renaissance Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Renaissance Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Renaissance Apartments offers parking.
Does Renaissance Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renaissance Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renaissance Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Renaissance Apartments has a pool.
Does Renaissance Apartments have accessible units?
No, Renaissance Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Renaissance Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renaissance Apartments has units with dishwashers.
