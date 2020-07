Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub cable included range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

A residential community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona. We are located within close proximity to popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues plus we are just minutes away from Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix, and Tempe! Our gated community offers you room to roam! Soak up the sun in our relaxing pools or enjoy a delicious barbecue with friends in our BBQ/Picnic area. Amenities may include a microwave, washer/dryer, faux-wood flooring, patio/balcony, covered parking, a fitness center, 24-hr availability, package receiving, on-site maintenance and on-site management. Come see what fits you and your four-legged friend. We love pets and have no weight limits!