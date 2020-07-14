Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center carport cc payments community garden dog park e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Pointe Vista Apartment Homes is an elegantly planned community in Phoenix, AZ that offers its residents a true atmosphere of home, with gracious living and personal comfort. Special attention to decor and upgraded time-saving conveniences create feeling of quiet and luxury. Our personal commitment is to provide each and every resident with an exceptional living experience that is tailored specifically around your requests and needs. We offer Split floorplans, walk-in closets, electric kitchens, ceiling fans, cable ready, individually controlled Heat and A/C and private patios with storage rooms.The pricing displayed is per month for new move-ins to the community and based on the move-in date selected. Pricing may vary between individual apartments that share the same floor plan and based on lease terms available for the apartment selected. Other fees and charges that may be part of your lease are not included in the pricing displayed (i.e. utilities, parking, etc.). Please contact the