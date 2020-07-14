All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
Pointe Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Pointe Vista

2045 W Butler Dr · (602) 362-6912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$250 Off Move In (OAC)
Location

2045 W Butler Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 160 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
carport
cc payments
community garden
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Pointe Vista Apartment Homes is an elegantly planned community in Phoenix, AZ that offers its residents a true atmosphere of home, with gracious living and personal comfort. Special attention to decor and upgraded time-saving conveniences create feeling of quiet and luxury. Our personal commitment is to provide each and every resident with an exceptional living experience that is tailored specifically around your requests and needs. We offer Split floorplans, walk-in closets, electric kitchens, ceiling fans, cable ready, individually controlled Heat and A/C and private patios with storage rooms.The pricing displayed is per month for new move-ins to the community and based on the move-in date selected. Pricing may vary between individual apartments that share the same floor plan and based on lease terms available for the apartment selected. Other fees and charges that may be part of your lease are not included in the pricing displayed (i.e. utilities, parking, etc.). Please contact the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $200 and up to 1/2 month to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Rubs/Water, Sewer Trash - $45/month for 1 bedroom, $55/month for 2 bedrooms 1 bath, $59/month for 2 bedrooms, $69/month for 3 bedrooms.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 45 lbs full grown, breed restrictions.
Parking Details: 1 covered parking per apartment, guest parking "uncovered". Covered lot.
Storage Details: Outside storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pointe Vista have any available units?
Pointe Vista has a unit available for $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Pointe Vista have?
Some of Pointe Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe Vista is offering the following rent specials: $250 Off Move In (OAC)
Is Pointe Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe Vista is pet friendly.
Does Pointe Vista offer parking?
Yes, Pointe Vista offers parking.
Does Pointe Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pointe Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe Vista have a pool?
Yes, Pointe Vista has a pool.
Does Pointe Vista have accessible units?
No, Pointe Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe Vista has units with dishwashers.

