Pointe Vista.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $200 and up to 1/2 month to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Rubs/Water, Sewer Trash - $45/month for 1 bedroom, $55/month for 2 bedrooms 1 bath, $59/month for 2 bedrooms, $69/month for 3 bedrooms.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 45 lbs full grown, breed restrictions.
Parking Details: 1 covered parking per apartment, guest parking "uncovered". Covered lot.
Storage Details: Outside storage