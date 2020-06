Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Two years beautiful new home with all new appliances. N/S Exposure, Tuscan elevation. Front yard desert landscape. Pavers at porch and backyard. Low Maintenance. Double glass slider at Arizona Room. Tiled kitchen back splash, Maple cabinets. Modern tile and carpet upgrades, and so much more... Great location and close to everything you love in Desert Ridge. Please come to take a look!