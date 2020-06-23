Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
LP1 Research - #499
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
LP1 Research - #499
3522 West Grant Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3522 West Grant Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great little 2 bed apt for rent. All tile flooring, nice upgraded cabinetry, gas stove, refridgerator. Tenant to verify school districts. Move in Special. Tenant to verify all facts and figures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does LP1 Research - #499 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #499 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #499 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #499's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is LP1 Research - #499 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #499 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #499 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #499 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does LP1 Research - #499 offer parking?
No, LP1 Research - #499 does not offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #499 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #499 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #499 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #499 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #499 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #499 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #499 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #499 does not have units with dishwashers.
