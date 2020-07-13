All apartments in Phoenix
Horizons Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Horizons Apartments

1510 N 48th St · (602) 900-9266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1510 N 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Horizons Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
1510 N 48th Street - 111 Available 08/07/20 New Horizons Apts - Arcadia 2 Bed 2 Bath! - - Gated Community!
- 950 Square Feet!
- Individual Climate Control
- Wood Look Flooring
- New Appliances (Oven, Fridge, & Dishwasher)
- Large Living Areas
- Ceiling Fans
- Private Patio/Balcony
- Storage Unit
- Carports

Community Amenities:
- Newly Renovated Apartment
- Lots of Parking!
- Pet Friendly
- BBQ/Picnic Area
- Near Public Transit Lightrail/Bus
- On Site Laundry Room

Pet Policy:
- Pets 25lbs and under.
- No aggressive Breeds
- Pet Fee: $300
- Pet Rent: $25

(RLNE3686372)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult over 18
Deposit: $480.00 - $1,500.
Move-in Fees: $150.00 Admin Fee $58.00 Wst $38.00 Gate remote fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit:
rent: $25 1st, $10 each additional
restrictions: No aggressive animals or breeds limit is 25lbs
Parking Details: Plenty of parking and covered parking.
Storage Details: Extra storage on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Horizons Apartments have any available units?
Horizons Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Horizons Apartments have?
Some of Horizons Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Horizons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Horizons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Horizons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Horizons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Horizons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Horizons Apartments offers parking.
Does Horizons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Horizons Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Horizons Apartments have a pool?
No, Horizons Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Horizons Apartments have accessible units?
No, Horizons Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Horizons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Horizons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
