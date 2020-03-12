All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:40 PM

en Hance Park I

1130 N 2nd St · (602) 930-9393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1130 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! Ultra-contemporary unit is situated in premium DOWNTOWN urban setting on the park in Phoenix ROOSEVELT ARTS DISTRICT! Gorgeous, bright living space boasts high ceilings and open floor-plan with stunning kitchen featuring breakfast bar, quartz countertops, GE ArtistryTM Series appliances including Energy Star bottom-freezer refrigerator with ice maker and high-gloss doors, electric glass-top range, microwave and dishwasher w/top controls. Bathroom w/Grohe Eurosmart bath fixtures, frameless glass door entry to walk-in shower and stunning porcelain tiles! New GE in-unit washer and dryer! Quiet, security-gated community with elevator, bike racks, covered parking, heated pool, BBQ, fire pit and lounge. Walk to light rail, eateries, cafes and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does en Hance Park I have any available units?
en Hance Park I has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does en Hance Park I have?
Some of en Hance Park I's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is en Hance Park I currently offering any rent specials?
en Hance Park I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is en Hance Park I pet-friendly?
No, en Hance Park I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does en Hance Park I offer parking?
Yes, en Hance Park I does offer parking.
Does en Hance Park I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, en Hance Park I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does en Hance Park I have a pool?
Yes, en Hance Park I has a pool.
Does en Hance Park I have accessible units?
No, en Hance Park I does not have accessible units.
Does en Hance Park I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, en Hance Park I has units with dishwashers.
