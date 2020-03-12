en Hance Park I

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit parking pool bbq/grill bike storage

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! Ultra-contemporary unit is situated in premium DOWNTOWN urban setting on the park in Phoenix ROOSEVELT ARTS DISTRICT! Gorgeous, bright living space boasts high ceilings and open floor-plan with stunning kitchen featuring breakfast bar, quartz countertops, GE ArtistryTM Series appliances including Energy Star bottom-freezer refrigerator with ice maker and high-gloss doors, electric glass-top range, microwave and dishwasher w/top controls. Bathroom w/Grohe Eurosmart bath fixtures, frameless glass door entry to walk-in shower and stunning porcelain tiles! New GE in-unit washer and dryer! Quiet, security-gated community with elevator, bike racks, covered parking, heated pool, BBQ, fire pit and lounge. Walk to light rail, eateries, cafes and entertainment!