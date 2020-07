Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga garage parking carport online portal trash valet

Courtney Village by Cortland- located in the heart of Phoenix, a peaceful location surrounded by it all. Welcome to your new home, where being close to everything is far from ordinary. Our ideal location means you are within minutes to nearby attractions which include Papago Park, Phoenix Zoo, Hall of Flame Fire Museum, Castles N' Coasters, Desert Botanical Garden and Arcadia Crossing Shopping Center. Live where you work, while you love where you live. Enjoy easy access to hiking trails in Papago Park and minutes away from Sky Harbor International Airport. Near Arizona State University, Phoenix Military Reservation and minutes from Old Town Scottsdale. Discover our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom layouts today and make sure to contact us if you have any questions! Ask us about our newly renovated, upgraded and classic apartment homes available!