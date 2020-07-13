/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
105 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
13146 W Paintbrush
13146 West Paintbrush Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4076413)
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
13602 W Caballero Dr
13602 West Caballero Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1336 sqft
As of 2/28/2020 the following months are still available: April through October 2020, and April through October 2021. Rental Rates: April $3,000 per month. September & October $2800/month. May, June, July and August $2,000 per month.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
13022 West Peach Blossom Drive
13022 West Peach Blossom Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Welcome to your home-away-from-home! We know you are going to love it! Relax in this peaceful 55+ community in beautiful Sun City West Arizona! This private oasis is perfect for the golf enthusiast as
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
12323 W Sonnet Drive
12323 West Sonnet Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1312 sqft
*** Beautiful Furnished Rental Available for 1 Year Term!! ***Rent just lowered to $1100Sun City West Furnished rental available for 12 lease term. Charming home with two bedrooms and two baths. Bright and Cozy Living Room. Large eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City West
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 08:56pm
2 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1165 sqft
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City West
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
1 Unit Available
Marley Park
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
217 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View, located on 14155 W Mountain View Blvd in Surprise, AZ.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
110 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities On Happy Valley, located at 11903 W Happy Valley Rd in Peoria, which is under construction and scheduled to open June 2020! This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 222 single-story
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
30 Units Available
Sierra Verde
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,163
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Roseview
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
28415 N 130th Drive
28415 North 130th Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2193 sqft
RENTED 6/22/2020 - 9/30/2020. Tranquil fenced backyd on lush DESERT WASH! Huge EXTENDED PAVER BACK PATIO, BLT-IN GAS BBQ, FIREPIT & faux grass.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Youngtown
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10315 W SAHARA Drive W
10315 West Sahara Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
RECREATIONAL LIVING AT ITS FINEST ON THE END OF A DOUBLE FAIRWAY, CULDESAC, 3 BED 2 BATH, REMODELED HOME WITH OUTDOOR LIVING TO THE MAX.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
12371 W Rosewood Lane
12371 West Rosewood Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1656 sqft
Rent in the highly sought after 55+ community of Trilogy at Vistancia. Look no further! This cozy Montis plan is well equipped for both indoor and outdoor living w/ the desireable south facing rear yard. Rent for Jan-April $2800.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
15240 North 142nd Avenue
15240 North 142nd Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will love this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1 car garage, a large kitchen and pantry located in Surprise close to entertainment and shopping. This unit has it's one garage and complex features fitness center and pool.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10776 W Swayback Pass
10776 West Swayback Pass, Peoria, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3958 sqft
10776 W Swayback Pass Available 08/01/20 Large 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in Peoria - Large Gorgeous two story home includes; five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room, a large family room, a gourmet kitchen
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10397 W Foothill Dr
10397 West Foothill Drive, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2563 sqft
10397 W Foothill Dr Available 08/01/20 Charming 4 bed 3 bath North Peoria home with large backyard!! Best Schools!! - Gorgeous 4 bed home with 3 full baths (1 bed & bath downstairs) with plenty of room to spread out! Full SOLAR PACKAGE included!!
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12856 West Palo Brea Lane
12856 Palo Brea Lane, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1780 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY home in the sought after subdivision of Vistancia, across the street from Vistancia Elementary! Custom neutral paint, 20'' tile with a large, open Kitchen boasting Cherry cabinets, and an ISLAND with GRANITE counter tops.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10801 W HOPE Drive
10801 West Hope Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1308 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, GOLF COURSE LOT, FABULOUS VIEWS, TOTAL REMODEL. NEW HUGE KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, NEW APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. NEW WINDOWS MAKE IT TIGHT AND ENERGY EFFICIENT.
