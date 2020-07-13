/
pet friendly apartments
175 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tolleson, AZ
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place
2500 S 99th Ave, Tolleson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,231
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce 154 new luxury Farmhouse-style one and two bedroom single-level rental homes located on the border of Phoenix in Tolleson.
Results within 1 mile of Tolleson
12 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1235 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
20 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$915
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
12 Units Available
Harbor Shores
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
23 Units Available
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,089
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have hardwood floors, sophisticated black kitchen appliances and ceiling fans. Get work done in the business center or hang out in the clubhouse. Close to bus routes on Thomas Road and 83rd Avenue.
5 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
Welcome home to Del Mar Apartments. Our remarkable apartments in Phoenix, AZ are located near Interstate 10 and the 101 Expressway. You are just minutes from the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that Phoenix has to offer.
1 Unit Available
8472 West Lewis Avenue
8472 West Lewis Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1870 sqft
BEAUTIFUL! Two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in gated community in west Phoenix.
1 Unit Available
9025 W Toronto Way
9025 West Toronto Way, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2025 sqft
This perfect 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
1 Unit Available
8322 W LEWIS Avenue
8322 West Lewis Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1449 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in gated Bailey Commons. Great room, kitchen, dining room and half bath downstairs. All 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. New carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Patio. Community Pool. Small dog permitted.
1 Unit Available
Sheely Farms
2206 N 92nd Glen
2206 North 92nd Glen, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2568 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed Home near Park, School - Gorgeous 4 bedrooms + loft, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Tolleson
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
48 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
17 Units Available
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
764 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
11 Units Available
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1258 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
14 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
8 Units Available
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
852 sqft
Located between West Indian School Road and North 83rd Drive. Large apartments with fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes a pool and a covered picnic area.
8 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,023
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
19 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
10 Units Available
O'Neil Ranch
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
13 Units Available
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
936 sqft
Glenrosa Park is one of Phoenix’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated on Maryvale Parkway, Glenrosa Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
12 Units Available
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
746 sqft
Commuters enjoy the location close to I-10 and I-17. Community has laundry room, two pools and covered parking. Units feature air conditioning, dishwashers and private balconies.
