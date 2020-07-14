Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub trash valet gym bbq/grill business center conference room courtyard

Avilla Deer Valley will be located on the northwest corner of 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in northern Phoenix. It's ideal location is close to a wide range of great retail, dining, major employers, freeways and Deer Valley Airport. This 125 home neighborhood features our hallmark Avilla amenities including a beautiful pool, hot tub, and sun deck, a dog park, and centralized open spaces and pathways. The Happy Valley Towne Center and The Shops at Norterra are two large retail centers just half a mile north of the property at the Happy Valley Road interchange with I-17.