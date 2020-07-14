All apartments in Phoenix
Avilla Deer Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

Avilla Deer Valley

23700 North 23rd Avenue · (480) 360-7331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23700 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,641

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 060 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,641

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 018 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,674

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,017

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avilla Deer Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
trash valet
gym
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
courtyard
Avilla Deer Valley will be located on the northwest corner of 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in northern Phoenix. It's ideal location is close to a wide range of great retail, dining, major employers, freeways and Deer Valley Airport. This 125 home neighborhood features our hallmark Avilla amenities including a beautiful pool, hot tub, and sun deck, a dog park, and centralized open spaces and pathways. The Happy Valley Towne Center and The Shops at Norterra are two large retail centers just half a mile north of the property at the Happy Valley Road interchange with I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, Weight limit 20 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot. 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avilla Deer Valley have any available units?
Avilla Deer Valley has 4 units available starting at $1,641 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Avilla Deer Valley have?
Some of Avilla Deer Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avilla Deer Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Avilla Deer Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avilla Deer Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Avilla Deer Valley is pet friendly.
Does Avilla Deer Valley offer parking?
Yes, Avilla Deer Valley offers parking.
Does Avilla Deer Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avilla Deer Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avilla Deer Valley have a pool?
Yes, Avilla Deer Valley has a pool.
Does Avilla Deer Valley have accessible units?
No, Avilla Deer Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Avilla Deer Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, Avilla Deer Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
