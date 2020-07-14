Amenities
Avilla Deer Valley will be located on the northwest corner of 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in northern Phoenix. It's ideal location is close to a wide range of great retail, dining, major employers, freeways and Deer Valley Airport. This 125 home neighborhood features our hallmark Avilla amenities including a beautiful pool, hot tub, and sun deck, a dog park, and centralized open spaces and pathways. The Happy Valley Towne Center and The Shops at Norterra are two large retail centers just half a mile north of the property at the Happy Valley Road interchange with I-17.