Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets garbage disposal oven Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly package receiving

Whether you enjoy life in the fast lane or prefer the scenic route, we offer a wide range of stylish, desirable residences and amenities. Discover why we are one of Ahwatukee’s finest treasures, an elegant rental community located within the highly-acclaimed Kyrene school district. Love, live, play – Allegro.