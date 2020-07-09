All apartments in Phoenix
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Alanza Place Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
1121 N 44th St · (623) 745-8714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off move in on select units! Other fees waived also !
Location

1121 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1068 · Avail. now

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 2131 · Avail. now

$1,228

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 3077 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4096 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 3083 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 3078 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alanza Place Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
24hr maintenance
From spacious one-bedroom apartment homes to amazing three-bedroom floor plans, the luxury Phoenix apartments & townhomes of Alanza Place allow you to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle in an exceptional Phoenix apartment community. Elegant built-in bookshelves, ceramic tile entries and crown molding ensure you'll love the upgraded appeal of our apartments in East Phoenix. You'll also enjoy the conveniences of a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, double sinks, and attached garages available with certain units.

Amenities around our East Phoenix apartments for rent include a fully-equipped athletic club that's open 24-hours a day, a large pool for you or your family's enjoyment, and a billiards room for extra fun. Our all-inclusive approach to apartment living means effortless enjoyment whether you're cooking for friends in your ample sized kitchen, or taking your pup for a walk around our pet-friendly community.

Whether you're a "singleton" looking for an upgraded apartment experience or

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alanza Place Apartment Homes have any available units?
Alanza Place Apartment Homes has 18 units available starting at $1,201 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Alanza Place Apartment Homes have?
Some of Alanza Place Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alanza Place Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Alanza Place Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: $500 off move in on select units! Other fees waived also !
Is Alanza Place Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Alanza Place Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Alanza Place Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Alanza Place Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Alanza Place Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alanza Place Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alanza Place Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Alanza Place Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Alanza Place Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Alanza Place Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Alanza Place Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alanza Place Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
