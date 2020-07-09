Alanza Place Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub 24hr maintenance

From spacious one-bedroom apartment homes to amazing three-bedroom floor plans, the luxury Phoenix apartments & townhomes of Alanza Place allow you to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle in an exceptional Phoenix apartment community. Elegant built-in bookshelves, ceramic tile entries and crown molding ensure you'll love the upgraded appeal of our apartments in East Phoenix. You'll also enjoy the conveniences of a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, double sinks, and attached garages available with certain units.



Amenities around our East Phoenix apartments for rent include a fully-equipped athletic club that's open 24-hours a day, a large pool for you or your family's enjoyment, and a billiards room for extra fun. Our all-inclusive approach to apartment living means effortless enjoyment whether you're cooking for friends in your ample sized kitchen, or taking your pup for a walk around our pet-friendly community.



