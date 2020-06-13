9946 West Monterosa Avenue

Amenities

Stunning 3 bed 2 bath home with a fenced-in pool! Step into soaring vaulted ceilings with neutral colors throughout. Tile floors, & 2-way fireplace in the 2 main living spaces. Modern kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. Out back, a covered patio, grassy area, & a fenced in Pebble-tec pool. Great curb-appeal! *This one's pet-friendly!* *2.3% monthly tax* *Pool service is included in the rent!* This house located at 9946 W Monterosa Ave in Phoenix, is waiting for you to make it your new home! Number of Pets Allowed: 4 Weight Limit: 300 lbs. total for all pets. Breed Restrictions Apply Nonrefundable Pet Fee Per Pet: $200.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.