Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9946 West Monterosa Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9946 West Monterosa Avenue

9946 West Monterosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9946 West Monterosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath home with a fenced-in pool! Step into soaring vaulted ceilings with neutral colors throughout. Tile floors, & 2-way fireplace in the 2 main living spaces. Modern kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. Out back, a covered patio, grassy area, & a fenced in Pebble-tec pool. Great curb-appeal! *This one's pet-friendly!* *2.3% monthly tax* *Pool service is included in the rent!* This house located at 9946 W Monterosa Ave in Phoenix, is waiting for you to make it your new home! Number of Pets Allowed: 4 Weight Limit: 300 lbs. total for all pets. Breed Restrictions Apply Nonrefundable Pet Fee Per Pet: $200.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9946 West Monterosa Avenue have any available units?
9946 West Monterosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9946 West Monterosa Avenue have?
Some of 9946 West Monterosa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9946 West Monterosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9946 West Monterosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9946 West Monterosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9946 West Monterosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9946 West Monterosa Avenue offer parking?
No, 9946 West Monterosa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9946 West Monterosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9946 West Monterosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9946 West Monterosa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9946 West Monterosa Avenue has a pool.
Does 9946 West Monterosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9946 West Monterosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9946 West Monterosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9946 West Monterosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
