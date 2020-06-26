9923 W. Madrugada Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom home in great location just minutes from Westgate restaurants & shopping! Downstairs has separate family & living rooms, formal dining & open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms including the master suite with a walk-in closet & private bathroom. Huge backyard with covered patio! SMALL PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED BY OWNER.Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.