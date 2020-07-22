9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Owner occupied beautiful home with recently remodeled kitchen. Spacious great room is open to newly remodeled kitchen that features large island with white stone counter tops, upgraded backsplash and white cabinets. The dining area is charming. Views to the backyard from all spaces through large, bright windows. This is not your typical rental and has been upgraded with a Nest Thermostat . This home features 3 bedrooms with a full sized den that can be easily made into a 4th bedroom if you had an amoire. Want privacy? No neighbors behind. Bring your truck because home sits on a large lot and features an extended driveway. Tired of beat up ugly homes for lease? You will be proud to live in this beauty. Owner is sad to move but they are moving for job transfer.