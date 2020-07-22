All apartments in Phoenix
9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue

9916 West Marguerte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9916 West Marguerte Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Farmington Glen

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Owner occupied beautiful home with recently remodeled kitchen. Spacious great room is open to newly remodeled kitchen that features large island with white stone counter tops, upgraded backsplash and white cabinets. The dining area is charming. Views to the backyard from all spaces through large, bright windows. This is not your typical rental and has been upgraded with a Nest Thermostat . This home features 3 bedrooms with a full sized den that can be easily made into a 4th bedroom if you had an amoire. Want privacy? No neighbors behind. Bring your truck because home sits on a large lot and features an extended driveway. Tired of beat up ugly homes for lease? You will be proud to live in this beauty. Owner is sad to move but they are moving for job transfer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue have any available units?
9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue have?
Some of 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue offers parking.
Does 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue have a pool?
No, 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9916 W MARGUERITE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
