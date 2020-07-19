All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9649 S 51st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9649 S 51st St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:45 PM

9649 S 51st St

9649 South 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9649 South 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Spacious single family home located in the heart of Ahwatukee on the Arizona Grand Golf Course. Located at 9649 S. 51st st 85044, enjoy the sunset on your balcony overlooking the golf course with mountain views! Downstairs features tile throughout formal living and dining room, adjacent to a nice sized kitchen that opens up to a family room with cozy fireplace. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, including a large master with walk in closet, double vanity, soaking tub and separate walk in shower. You can also enjoy a loft area to be used as a quiet sitting area or media center. Community has pool/spa. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways, you don't want to miss this opportunity to live in a coveted part of town. This home will be available after August 1. Dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a refundable $350 deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1799 + 4% tax. $1799 Sec Dep, NRF $150 lease admin fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply). TO SET UP VIEWING, go to: https://showmojo.com/jamisonfisher/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9649 S 51st St have any available units?
9649 S 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9649 S 51st St have?
Some of 9649 S 51st St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9649 S 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
9649 S 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9649 S 51st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9649 S 51st St is pet friendly.
Does 9649 S 51st St offer parking?
No, 9649 S 51st St does not offer parking.
Does 9649 S 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9649 S 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9649 S 51st St have a pool?
Yes, 9649 S 51st St has a pool.
Does 9649 S 51st St have accessible units?
No, 9649 S 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 9649 S 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9649 S 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College