Spacious single family home located in the heart of Ahwatukee on the Arizona Grand Golf Course. Located at 9649 S. 51st st 85044, enjoy the sunset on your balcony overlooking the golf course with mountain views! Downstairs features tile throughout formal living and dining room, adjacent to a nice sized kitchen that opens up to a family room with cozy fireplace. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, including a large master with walk in closet, double vanity, soaking tub and separate walk in shower. You can also enjoy a loft area to be used as a quiet sitting area or media center. Community has pool/spa. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways, you don't want to miss this opportunity to live in a coveted part of town. This home will be available after August 1. Dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a refundable $350 deposit. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1799 + 4% tax. $1799 Sec Dep, NRF $150 lease admin fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply). TO SET UP VIEWING, go to: https://showmojo.com/jamisonfisher/gallery