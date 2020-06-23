All apartments in Phoenix
9641 N 37TH Avenue
9641 N 37TH Avenue

9641 North 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9641 North 37th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Well maintained and recently updated 3bd/2bth home. Appealing and low maintenance wood-like laminate flooring throughout the main living areas, kitchen, and bathrooms. Carpet in the bedrooms for comfort. both showers have been updated, the master shower features pebble tile flooring and tastefully updated earth-tone tile. Inside washer and dryer. 2 car garage. grass landscaping in the backyard with a fire pit. Very large covered back patio. Short walk to paved community walking path along canal. Walking distance to Cortez Park. Minutes from the I-17 freeway makes for an easy commute. short drive to many restaurants near peoria ave and I-17 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9641 N 37TH Avenue have any available units?
9641 N 37TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9641 N 37TH Avenue have?
Some of 9641 N 37TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9641 N 37TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9641 N 37TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9641 N 37TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9641 N 37TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9641 N 37TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9641 N 37TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 9641 N 37TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9641 N 37TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9641 N 37TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 9641 N 37TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9641 N 37TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9641 N 37TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9641 N 37TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9641 N 37TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
