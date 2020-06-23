9641 N 37TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Well maintained and recently updated 3bd/2bth home. Appealing and low maintenance wood-like laminate flooring throughout the main living areas, kitchen, and bathrooms. Carpet in the bedrooms for comfort. both showers have been updated, the master shower features pebble tile flooring and tastefully updated earth-tone tile. Inside washer and dryer. 2 car garage. grass landscaping in the backyard with a fire pit. Very large covered back patio. Short walk to paved community walking path along canal. Walking distance to Cortez Park. Minutes from the I-17 freeway makes for an easy commute. short drive to many restaurants near peoria ave and I-17 freeway.