Phoenix, AZ
954 W Campus Dr
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

954 W Campus Dr

954 West Campus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

954 West Campus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Phoenix College

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHARMING HISTORIC BRICK HOME WITH SPARKLING DIVING POOL IN EXCELLENT MIDTOWN PHOENIX LOCATION! - This charming, historic brick home has been completely remodeled and is in an excellent Midtown location near Phoenix College, Encanto Park, St. Joseph's, Fairgrounds, I-17 & I-10 freeways & a short drive to downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport. Kitchen has been fully remodeled with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and upgraded counters. Neutral carpet, tile and two-tone paint throughout with faux wood blinds on all windows. 1 car carport in front and a detached 1 car garage in back. Large backyard with sparkling diving pool.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1600 + tax
Security Deposit - $1600
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

MICHAEL BROOKS
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE4917388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 W Campus Dr have any available units?
954 W Campus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 W Campus Dr have?
Some of 954 W Campus Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 W Campus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
954 W Campus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 W Campus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 W Campus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 954 W Campus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 954 W Campus Dr offers parking.
Does 954 W Campus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 W Campus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 W Campus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 954 W Campus Dr has a pool.
Does 954 W Campus Dr have accessible units?
No, 954 W Campus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 954 W Campus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 W Campus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
