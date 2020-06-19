953 W GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to the Woodlea Melrose Historic District! Named for the many trees in this vibrant cottage community. This prime corner lot brings mid-century charm with an industrial inspired design. Noted by the stunning copper square basin and fixtures; easy to clean, durable, stained concrete floors and countertops; and exposed beams in the extensive den / office / art studio. The major systems have been updated and interior freshly painted. You'll find this home has been meticulously maintained all while maintaining the historic charm. Enjoy the quaint cafe style patio nestled in the green lush yard (landscape maintenance and irrigation included in rent). Come explore one of Phoenix's most walkable neighborhoods with numerous community events, restaurants, coffee shops, and more!