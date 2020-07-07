All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

946 E DANBURY Drive

946 E Danbury Dr · No Longer Available
Location

946 E Danbury Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
Be the first to live in this home! This beautiful 2100 sqft 4 bedroom 3 bath smart home within the gated community of Trellis on Bell has never been lived in and is brand new. The home features tile throughout the downstairs and all wet areas, quartz counters with tile backsplash in the kitchen, beautiful master bath with huge walk-in shower, paver patio in the backyard, raised height 2 car garage, tankless water heater, equipped with a ring doorbell, and Alexa smart home applications, (ie keyless entry locks, Alexa app controlled lights, and thermostat), and it is right next to the community pool. One of the best locations in the entire community. Very close to the 101, 17, and 51 freeways. Lots of dining options within a 3 minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 E DANBURY Drive have any available units?
946 E DANBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 E DANBURY Drive have?
Some of 946 E DANBURY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 E DANBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
946 E DANBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 E DANBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 946 E DANBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 946 E DANBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 946 E DANBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 946 E DANBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 E DANBURY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 E DANBURY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 946 E DANBURY Drive has a pool.
Does 946 E DANBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 946 E DANBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 946 E DANBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 E DANBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.

