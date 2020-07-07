946 E DANBURY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage key fob access

Be the first to live in this home! This beautiful 2100 sqft 4 bedroom 3 bath smart home within the gated community of Trellis on Bell has never been lived in and is brand new. The home features tile throughout the downstairs and all wet areas, quartz counters with tile backsplash in the kitchen, beautiful master bath with huge walk-in shower, paver patio in the backyard, raised height 2 car garage, tankless water heater, equipped with a ring doorbell, and Alexa smart home applications, (ie keyless entry locks, Alexa app controlled lights, and thermostat), and it is right next to the community pool. One of the best locations in the entire community. Very close to the 101, 17, and 51 freeways. Lots of dining options within a 3 minute walk.