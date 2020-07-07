All apartments in Phoenix
945 E GRANADA Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

945 E GRANADA Road

945 E Granada Rd · No Longer Available
Location

945 E Granada Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for viewing on 1/2/2019. Trendy Coronado Historic District! Minutes from Downtown! This stunning 1920 home has been completely remodeled! Property has 3 bedrooms 2 baths, fireplace, laundry room. With 9 foot ceilings and the original windows the historic accents are still in place. Then we refinished the oak floors in the living weave carpet in the bedrooms as well as 12 by 24 tiles in the rest of the house! Bathrooms have custom tile and contemporary vanities and an opened kitchen with exposed brick column, granite counter tops, new cabinets and new stainless steel appliances including a natural gas range and a cute breakfast nook!. This house is neat, clean, and all upgraded. Back house is not included. Pets with owner approval. Tenant also pays $400.00/mo for Utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 E GRANADA Road have any available units?
945 E GRANADA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 E GRANADA Road have?
Some of 945 E GRANADA Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 E GRANADA Road currently offering any rent specials?
945 E GRANADA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 E GRANADA Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 E GRANADA Road is pet friendly.
Does 945 E GRANADA Road offer parking?
No, 945 E GRANADA Road does not offer parking.
Does 945 E GRANADA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 E GRANADA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 E GRANADA Road have a pool?
No, 945 E GRANADA Road does not have a pool.
Does 945 E GRANADA Road have accessible units?
No, 945 E GRANADA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 945 E GRANADA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 E GRANADA Road has units with dishwashers.

