945 E GRANADA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for viewing on 1/2/2019. Trendy Coronado Historic District! Minutes from Downtown! This stunning 1920 home has been completely remodeled! Property has 3 bedrooms 2 baths, fireplace, laundry room. With 9 foot ceilings and the original windows the historic accents are still in place. Then we refinished the oak floors in the living weave carpet in the bedrooms as well as 12 by 24 tiles in the rest of the house! Bathrooms have custom tile and contemporary vanities and an opened kitchen with exposed brick column, granite counter tops, new cabinets and new stainless steel appliances including a natural gas range and a cute breakfast nook!. This house is neat, clean, and all upgraded. Back house is not included. Pets with owner approval. Tenant also pays $400.00/mo for Utilities