9405 S 45TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***MULTIPLE APPS RECEIVED AS OF 4/6***Fantastic Ahwatukee Rental!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath & 2 car garage in the coveted Kyrene school district. New interior and exterior paint, white kitchen, ''floating'' shelves throughout! Plenty of cabinet space and excellent pantry storage. Spacious great room with feature fireplace. Vaulted ceilings throughout all rooms! Cozy backyard with covered patio and no maintenance! NEW A/C! Short distance to great hiking and biking paths. Beautiful mountain views. Close to shopping and tons of dinning options. Easy access to i-10 and 202 freeways.