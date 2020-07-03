All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9405 S 45TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9405 S 45TH Place
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:37 AM

9405 S 45TH Place

9405 South 45th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9405 South 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***MULTIPLE APPS RECEIVED AS OF 4/6***Fantastic Ahwatukee Rental!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath & 2 car garage in the coveted Kyrene school district. New interior and exterior paint, white kitchen, ''floating'' shelves throughout! Plenty of cabinet space and excellent pantry storage. Spacious great room with feature fireplace. Vaulted ceilings throughout all rooms! Cozy backyard with covered patio and no maintenance! NEW A/C! Short distance to great hiking and biking paths. Beautiful mountain views. Close to shopping and tons of dinning options. Easy access to i-10 and 202 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 S 45TH Place have any available units?
9405 S 45TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9405 S 45TH Place have?
Some of 9405 S 45TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9405 S 45TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
9405 S 45TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 S 45TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 9405 S 45TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9405 S 45TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 9405 S 45TH Place offers parking.
Does 9405 S 45TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 S 45TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 S 45TH Place have a pool?
No, 9405 S 45TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 9405 S 45TH Place have accessible units?
No, 9405 S 45TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 S 45TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9405 S 45TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College