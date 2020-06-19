All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
938 W Indian School Road
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:12 PM

938 W Indian School Road

938 West Indian School Road · No Longer Available
Location

938 West Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This is a quant community set on the edge of The Melrose District. This community features 2 swimming pool and BBQ Areas. This apartment has an enclosed patio to enjoy sitting out during the nice weather and is located near the BBQ area. Call today and schedule to view the model to reserve this apartment home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 W Indian School Road have any available units?
938 W Indian School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 W Indian School Road have?
Some of 938 W Indian School Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 W Indian School Road currently offering any rent specials?
938 W Indian School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 W Indian School Road pet-friendly?
No, 938 W Indian School Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 938 W Indian School Road offer parking?
No, 938 W Indian School Road does not offer parking.
Does 938 W Indian School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 W Indian School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 W Indian School Road have a pool?
Yes, 938 W Indian School Road has a pool.
Does 938 W Indian School Road have accessible units?
No, 938 W Indian School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 938 W Indian School Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 W Indian School Road does not have units with dishwashers.

