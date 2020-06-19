938 West Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Melrose Woodlea
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
This is a quant community set on the edge of The Melrose District. This community features 2 swimming pool and BBQ Areas. This apartment has an enclosed patio to enjoy sitting out during the nice weather and is located near the BBQ area. Call today and schedule to view the model to reserve this apartment home today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 938 W Indian School Road have any available units?
938 W Indian School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 W Indian School Road have?
Some of 938 W Indian School Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 W Indian School Road currently offering any rent specials?
938 W Indian School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.