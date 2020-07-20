9373 W EATON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking playground garage pet friendly

Spacious and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is available today. Kitchen with island and dining area opens up to the comfortable living room. Bonus room/loft can be used as an office, TV room, exercise room or game room. Master bedroom features a large master bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Additional features include new carpet throughout, 18'' tile, two-tone paint, two car garage and oversized laundry room. Roomy backyard has desert landscaping for low maintenance. House is located on a cul-de-sac near common area with playground. Near shopping, restaurants and plenty of other amenities and conveniently located minutes from both the 101 and I-10. No cats. Dogs subject to the landlord approval. Call Today