Phoenix, AZ
9373 W EATON Road
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

9373 W EATON Road

9373 West Eaton Road · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Location

9373 West Eaton Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is available today. Kitchen with island and dining area opens up to the comfortable living room. Bonus room/loft can be used as an office, TV room, exercise room or game room. Master bedroom features a large master bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Additional features include new carpet throughout, 18'' tile, two-tone paint, two car garage and oversized laundry room. Roomy backyard has desert landscaping for low maintenance. House is located on a cul-de-sac near common area with playground. Near shopping, restaurants and plenty of other amenities and conveniently located minutes from both the 101 and I-10. No cats. Dogs subject to the landlord approval. Call Today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

