Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled 4 apartments available. Each apartment is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with indoor laundry. Great community feel with no expense spared on this gorgeous remodel. Modern appeal and style, each unity features new AC, efficient insulation, updated electric and plumbing, new kitchen, new appliances, private back yards and community hang out area.