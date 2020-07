Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home PLUS DEN with lots of upgrades! Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry. Upgraded tile in high traffic areas. Fans in all bedrooms. Master bedroom is huge-- bathroom has double sinks, separate tub and bath, and spacious closet. Large, low maintenance backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. Close to shopping and freeways. Calls will not be answered, Please leave a message through the AD