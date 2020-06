931 E DENTON Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION.. LOCATION.. LOCATION...ADORABLE CUL-DE-SAC SINGLE STORY COTTAGE HOME WITH A OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NO HOA AND CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN CENTRAL PHOENIX, NEAR RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND THE 51 FREEWAY. THIS HOME FEATURES 2 BEDROOM WITH A DEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, THE MASTER BEDROOM OPENS TO A COVERED PATIO AND A HUGE BACKYARD FOR ENTERTAINING, A LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 BATHROOMS, 1 CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE CABINETS. A MUST SEE.65.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT OVER THE AGE OF 18. NO CONVICTIONS, NO EVICTIONS, CURRENT ON MONTHLY DEBTSMALL DOG WITH OWNER APPROVAL ONLY PETS,Owner will consider small pet with 50.00 pet rent NO SMOKINGMUST CONTACT AGENT TO VIEW