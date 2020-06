Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Available 1st week of November. This 4 BR single level home with a bright open kitchen with eating area and breakfast bar. Nice size bedrooms, the master has huge walk-in closet, bathroom with separate shower & tub plus dual sinks. Surround sound in living room. Great backyard with covered patio & grass area (landscaping included in rent). All appliances included. A must see! Text Tracy Blackmon, Realtor/Property Manager BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602.814.0677.