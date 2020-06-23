All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 930 E Coronado Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
930 E Coronado Road
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

930 E Coronado Road

930 East Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

930 East Coronado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great BACKHOUSE in the CORONADO HISTORIC, Covered patio & porch. Central A/C, hardwood floors. Lots of big windows throughout.. very bright place! Ceiling fans in every room, kitchen with lots of original cabinet, gas stove, full size refrigerator, & stackable washer/gas dryer. Wood fence separating the front house & the backhouse, making it very private. The carport is access thru the alley ONLY! PLEASE SCHEDULE SHOWING With LISTING AGENT!! Don't disturb the front house tenants PLEASE! Pet restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 E Coronado Road have any available units?
930 E Coronado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 E Coronado Road have?
Some of 930 E Coronado Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 E Coronado Road currently offering any rent specials?
930 E Coronado Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 E Coronado Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 E Coronado Road is pet friendly.
Does 930 E Coronado Road offer parking?
Yes, 930 E Coronado Road does offer parking.
Does 930 E Coronado Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 E Coronado Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 E Coronado Road have a pool?
No, 930 E Coronado Road does not have a pool.
Does 930 E Coronado Road have accessible units?
No, 930 E Coronado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 930 E Coronado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 E Coronado Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College