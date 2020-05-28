9253 West Sheridan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House is now available for rent on 07/04/18. Immediate move in available. Please call or text Property Manager for viewing appointment at 480-234-4053. Text for open house schedule.



Security deposit: 1 to x1.5 depending on qualification.



Pet friendly.



HOUSE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT-TO-OWN. DETAILS BELOW.

Why rent when you can rent-to-buy this beautiful 1266 sf single level house. 3 bedrooms/2bath. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer. Two car garage. Large lot. Near 10 fwy and 101 freeways in West Phoenix.



3% to 5% down REQUIRED for move-in. %age down determined based on buyer qualification.



Poor credit ok. Must be willing to meet with a lender and work on repairing credit actively during the rent to own period.



- Lock in a purchase price at the time of contract.

- 24 month rent to own term.

- Additional down payment assistance available via rent credits.

- Available for immediate move-in.

- Pet friendly.

- No eviction history.



Call or text Property Manager at (480) 234-4053.