Last updated July 18 2019 at 5:05 AM

9253 West Sheridan Street

9253 West Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

9253 West Sheridan Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House is now available for rent on 07/04/18. Immediate move in available. Please call or text Property Manager for viewing appointment at 480-234-4053. Text for open house schedule.

Security deposit: 1 to x1.5 depending on qualification.

Pet friendly.

HOUSE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT-TO-OWN. DETAILS BELOW.
Why rent when you can rent-to-buy this beautiful 1266 sf single level house. 3 bedrooms/2bath. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer. Two car garage. Large lot. Near 10 fwy and 101 freeways in West Phoenix.

3% to 5% down REQUIRED for move-in. %age down determined based on buyer qualification.

Poor credit ok. Must be willing to meet with a lender and work on repairing credit actively during the rent to own period.

- Lock in a purchase price at the time of contract.
- 24 month rent to own term.
- Additional down payment assistance available via rent credits.
- Available for immediate move-in.
- Pet friendly.
- No eviction history.

Listing Office: UrbanCiti Realty & Property Management
Equal Housing Opportunity

Call or text Property Manager at (480) 234-4053.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9253 West Sheridan Street have any available units?
9253 West Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9253 West Sheridan Street have?
Some of 9253 West Sheridan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9253 West Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
9253 West Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9253 West Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9253 West Sheridan Street is pet friendly.
Does 9253 West Sheridan Street offer parking?
Yes, 9253 West Sheridan Street offers parking.
Does 9253 West Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9253 West Sheridan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9253 West Sheridan Street have a pool?
No, 9253 West Sheridan Street does not have a pool.
Does 9253 West Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 9253 West Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9253 West Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9253 West Sheridan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
