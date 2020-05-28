9253 West Sheridan Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Sheely Farms
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House is now available for rent on 07/04/18. Immediate move in available. Please call or text Property Manager for viewing appointment at 480-234-4053. Text for open house schedule.
Security deposit: 1 to x1.5 depending on qualification.
Pet friendly.
HOUSE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT-TO-OWN. DETAILS BELOW. Why rent when you can rent-to-buy this beautiful 1266 sf single level house. 3 bedrooms/2bath. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer. Two car garage. Large lot. Near 10 fwy and 101 freeways in West Phoenix.
3% to 5% down REQUIRED for move-in. %age down determined based on buyer qualification.
Poor credit ok. Must be willing to meet with a lender and work on repairing credit actively during the rent to own period.
- Lock in a purchase price at the time of contract. - 24 month rent to own term. - Additional down payment assistance available via rent credits. - Available for immediate move-in. - Pet friendly. - No eviction history.