9234 W Milkweed Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Very Nice And A Large 3 Bedroom Home With 2.5 Bathrooms, Enter Into A Large Living Room With A Soaring Ceiling, 18-inch Tile Flooring Leads To A Large Kitchen With Center Island And Black Appliances, Built-In Microwave, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Spacious Dining In Kitchen Area, Separate Formal Dining Room, Large Family Room, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Room With Storage Area, Upstairs Spacious Standard Bedroom, Double Sink Vanity Hall Bathroom, Large Master Suite, Master Suite Bathroom Includes Separate Shower & Soaking Tub, Double Sink Vanity With Counter Sitting Space, Walk-In Closet. Covered Patio, Desert Landscaping, Private Courtyard With Covered Patio. 2 Car Garage with Opener.