Phoenix, AZ
9234 W Milkweed Loop
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM

9234 W Milkweed Loop

9234 West Milkweed Loop · No Longer Available
Location

9234 West Milkweed Loop, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very Nice And A Large 3 Bedroom Home With 2.5 Bathrooms, Enter Into A Large Living Room With A Soaring Ceiling, 18-inch Tile Flooring Leads To A Large Kitchen With Center Island And Black Appliances, Built-In Microwave, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Spacious Dining In Kitchen Area, Separate Formal Dining Room, Large Family Room, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Room With Storage Area, Upstairs Spacious Standard Bedroom, Double Sink Vanity Hall Bathroom, Large Master Suite, Master Suite Bathroom Includes Separate Shower & Soaking Tub, Double Sink Vanity With Counter Sitting Space, Walk-In Closet. Covered Patio, Desert Landscaping, Private Courtyard With Covered Patio. 2 Car Garage with Opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9234 W Milkweed Loop have any available units?
9234 W Milkweed Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9234 W Milkweed Loop have?
Some of 9234 W Milkweed Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9234 W Milkweed Loop currently offering any rent specials?
9234 W Milkweed Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9234 W Milkweed Loop pet-friendly?
No, 9234 W Milkweed Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9234 W Milkweed Loop offer parking?
Yes, 9234 W Milkweed Loop offers parking.
Does 9234 W Milkweed Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9234 W Milkweed Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9234 W Milkweed Loop have a pool?
No, 9234 W Milkweed Loop does not have a pool.
Does 9234 W Milkweed Loop have accessible units?
No, 9234 W Milkweed Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 9234 W Milkweed Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9234 W Milkweed Loop has units with dishwashers.
