Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 4 bed 2 bath home in Tolleson with a bright open floor plan, nice kitchen and large back yard! Within walking distance of elementary school, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Pets allowed with owner approval! Super nice! wont last, come and see it today!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.