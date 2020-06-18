All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 917 E WAHALLA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
917 E WAHALLA Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

917 E WAHALLA Lane

917 East Wahalla Lane · (602) 421-2933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

917 East Wahalla Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Map out your Sonoran Desert relaxation retreat to this warm and welcoming 3-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental located just south of the Phoenix Sonoran Preserve. This pet-friendly residence offers a modern interior complete with all the essentials, laundry machines, a full kitchen, and a private patio with an outdoor dining table for sunset dinners! Whether you're in town to explore the Phoenix Mountains Preserve or play at the Lookout Mountain Golf Club, this is the perfect Phoenix retreat!Master Bedroom: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed | Bedroom 3: Queen Bed | Living Room: Sleeper SofaGENERAL: Towels/linens, suitable for children/elderly, central A/C, free WiFi, complimentary toiletries

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 E WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
917 E WAHALLA Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 E WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 917 E WAHALLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 E WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
917 E WAHALLA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 E WAHALLA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 E WAHALLA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 917 E WAHALLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 917 E WAHALLA Lane does offer parking.
Does 917 E WAHALLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 E WAHALLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 E WAHALLA Lane have a pool?
No, 917 E WAHALLA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 917 E WAHALLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 917 E WAHALLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 917 E WAHALLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 E WAHALLA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 917 E WAHALLA Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity