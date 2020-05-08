9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NEW HOME! NEVER LIVED IN!! 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a GATED COMMUNITY * All the upgrades included * Kitchen features Granite counters, ALL NEW Stainless Steel appliances, Island with breakfast bar, dishwasher, B/I microwave, REFRIGERATOR * WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED * Tile in all the right places * Master suite features a walk-in closet, dual sinks * Spacious Covered Patio Area with VIEWS! Less than two miles from Cardinals Stadium and Westgate Shopping District! Don't miss this great home * All information deemed reliable not guaranteed.