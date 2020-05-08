All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue

9151 West Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9151 West Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NEW HOME! NEVER LIVED IN!! 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a GATED COMMUNITY * All the upgrades included * Kitchen features Granite counters, ALL NEW Stainless Steel appliances, Island with breakfast bar, dishwasher, B/I microwave, REFRIGERATOR * WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED * Tile in all the right places * Master suite features a walk-in closet, dual sinks * Spacious Covered Patio Area with VIEWS! Less than two miles from Cardinals Stadium and Westgate Shopping District! Don't miss this great home * All information deemed reliable not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9151 W MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

