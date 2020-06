9141 W ALVARADO Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

LOVELY HOME IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF SHEELY FARMS. GREAT PRICE FOR A 4 BEDROOM WITH NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. NEW CARPET IN ALL THE BEDROOMS.. TILE IN ALL LIVING AREAS AND NEW WINDOW COVERINGS THROUGHOUT.. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BAY WINDOW & HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET & BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER. KITCHEN WITH PANTRY OPENS INTO GREAT ROOM. DINING AREA IN GREAT ROOM. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE THROUGHOUT. . THERE IS A $100. NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH FIRST MONTHS RENT AND $200. NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING INSIDE OR ON THE PROPERTY. GREAT LOCATION NEAR FREEWAYS LOOP 101 & I-10, HOSPITAL, RESTAURANTS, THEATERS, SPORTS ARENAS AND MORE. TENANTS/AGENTS TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. OWNER PREFERS NO PETS!