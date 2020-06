Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story House in Phoenix! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious and open floor plan with tiles throughout first level. Separate living room, family room and great room open up to kitchen. Low maintenance Desert landscape at front and backyard. Close to all amenities and easy access to I-10 and Fwy 101. MUST SEE!