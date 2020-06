Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Opportunity knocks! Would you like to occupy this nice clean home in a great neighborhood? Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms plus a den/office. 2 car garage. Gated community just steps from South Mountain with miles & miles of desert trails and scenery. Close to shopping, golf, freeways - a variety of amenities abound! Available March 1st. Come take a look...