Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

9113 W PALM Lane

9113 West Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9113 West Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This Home is Move-In Ready! Neat & clean inside and out! Fresh new interior paint. features are open great room floor plan, open kitchen including all appliances! The master is split from the other rooms. Master has huge bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, 2 sinks & huge walk-in closet. Front bedroom is perfect for office/den! Nice neutral tile thru-out & new carpet in all bedrooms! There is a $100.00 non-refundable administrative deposit due with first months rents. Convenient to freeways 101 & I-10, shopping, theaters, & much more. Owner prefer no pets. Agents/Tenants to verify schools. $55.00 application fee per primary applicant. $25.00 for each additional adult who is not one of the primary applicants. Special! $500. off 1st full months full rent to qualified applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9113 W PALM Lane have any available units?
9113 W PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9113 W PALM Lane have?
Some of 9113 W PALM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9113 W PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9113 W PALM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 W PALM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9113 W PALM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9113 W PALM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9113 W PALM Lane offers parking.
Does 9113 W PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9113 W PALM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 W PALM Lane have a pool?
No, 9113 W PALM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9113 W PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 9113 W PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 W PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9113 W PALM Lane has units with dishwashers.
