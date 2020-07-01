905 W Saint Anne Ave

Amenities

This is a very well laid out 2 bed and 2 full bath house right next to a greenbelt. The living room has great laminate wood flooring and has a large open Kitchen with lots of counter space and a pantry. All appliances including a washer and dryer. Master bedroom has a full bath and 2 closets. 2nd bedroom is very roomy and there is another full bath in the hallway. Inside Laundry room and a 2 car garage. There is also a custom built Ramada just out the back door! Don't miss out on this great home! 2.3% rental tax on top of rent - One time admin fee of $99