905 W Saint Anne Ave
Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:37 AM

905 W Saint Anne Ave

905 West Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

905 West Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
This is a very well laid out 2 bed and 2 full bath house right next to a greenbelt. The living room has great laminate wood flooring and has a large open Kitchen with lots of counter space and a pantry. All appliances including a washer and dryer. Master bedroom has a full bath and 2 closets. 2nd bedroom is very roomy and there is another full bath in the hallway. Inside Laundry room and a 2 car garage. There is also a custom built Ramada just out the back door! Don't miss out on this great home! 2.3% rental tax on top of rent - One time admin fee of $99

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 W Saint Anne Ave have any available units?
905 W Saint Anne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 W Saint Anne Ave have?
Some of 905 W Saint Anne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 W Saint Anne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
905 W Saint Anne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 W Saint Anne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 W Saint Anne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 905 W Saint Anne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 905 W Saint Anne Ave offers parking.
Does 905 W Saint Anne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 W Saint Anne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 W Saint Anne Ave have a pool?
No, 905 W Saint Anne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 905 W Saint Anne Ave have accessible units?
No, 905 W Saint Anne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 905 W Saint Anne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 W Saint Anne Ave has units with dishwashers.

