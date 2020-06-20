All apartments in Phoenix
9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive

9049 North Arroya Grande Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9049 North Arroya Grande Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Heritage Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C ***Wonderful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in beautiful Heritage Heights. Very quiet, private lot with a spacious backyard and large covered patio, which backs to common areas. Common area includes community pool & tennis courts! Split master floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen, French doors, large family room with 2 fireplaces. Clean carpet and new wall paint, overall great condition!*****IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive have any available units?
9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive have?
Some of 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive does offer parking.
Does 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive has a pool.
Does 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
