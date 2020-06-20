9049 N ARROYA GRANDE Drive

Amenities

LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C ***Wonderful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in beautiful Heritage Heights. Very quiet, private lot with a spacious backyard and large covered patio, which backs to common areas. Common area includes community pool & tennis courts! Split master floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen, French doors, large family room with 2 fireplaces. Clean carpet and new wall paint, overall great condition!*****IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted***